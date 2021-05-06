STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Just chillin’ with the mango mania

The month of May is synonymous with the luscious and juicy mangoes that come in all shapes and sizes.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The month of May is synonymous with the luscious and juicy mangoes that come in all shapes and sizes. This month, as you continue to stay safe from the virus, reward yourself with a tall glass of summer essentials made with mangoes. Maharaj Jodharam Choudhary, corporate chef of Khandani Rajdhani offers two delectable drink recipes.

Mango Lassi

Ingredients
Yogurt: 1 kg
Sugar: 200 g / to taste
Mango puree: 200 g
Elaichi powder: 1 tbsp
Mint leaf: for garnish
Ice cubes: for blending

Method
Take the yogurt in a mixing bowl or a big jug. 
Put sugar, a couple of ice cubes and blend with a manual blender, till yoghurt has blended into a thick texture. (Avoid using a electric blender, high speed blending separates the milk solids and makes the lassi thinner)
Now, pour the mango puree and blend well into the base lassi.
Pour in a glass with some ice cubes and garnish with mint leaves.

Mango Thandai

Ingredients
Aamras: 200 g
Thandai syrup: 150 ml
Milk: 1 L
Sugar: 150 g
Almonds: 10 g
Pistachios: 10 g
Kesar: 2 mg

Method
Boil the milk and keep aside. Once the milk reaches room temperature cool the milk in the refrigerator.
Remove the cold milk from the refrigerator and add sugar, stir and dissolve the sugar.
Add the rest of the ingredients and stir well.
Garnish with saffron.
Serve chilled.

