Just chillin’ with the mango mania

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The month of May is synonymous with the luscious and juicy mangoes that come in all shapes and sizes. This month, as you continue to stay safe from the virus, reward yourself with a tall glass of summer essentials made with mangoes. Maharaj Jodharam Choudhary, corporate chef of Khandani Rajdhani offers two delectable drink recipes.

Mango Lassi

Ingredients

Yogurt: 1 kg

Sugar: 200 g / to taste

Mango puree: 200 g

Elaichi powder: 1 tbsp

Mint leaf: for garnish

Ice cubes: for blending

Method

Take the yogurt in a mixing bowl or a big jug.

Put sugar, a couple of ice cubes and blend with a manual blender, till yoghurt has blended into a thick texture. (Avoid using a electric blender, high speed blending separates the milk solids and makes the lassi thinner)

Now, pour the mango puree and blend well into the base lassi.

Pour in a glass with some ice cubes and garnish with mint leaves.

Mango Thandai

Ingredients

Aamras: 200 g

Thandai syrup: 150 ml

Milk: 1 L

Sugar: 150 g

Almonds: 10 g

Pistachios: 10 g

Kesar: 2 mg

Method

Boil the milk and keep aside. Once the milk reaches room temperature cool the milk in the refrigerator.

Remove the cold milk from the refrigerator and add sugar, stir and dissolve the sugar.

Add the rest of the ingredients and stir well.

Garnish with saffron.

Serve chilled.