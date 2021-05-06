Remdesivir theft: Two more held in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: On a day the Madras High Court wondered whether any action was taken by the authorities to prevent black marketing of Remedisivir drug, the Vepery police arrested two men in the city for allegedly stealing and illegally selling the drug.

According to the police, P Baskar (59), who works as a manager at a private hospital in Purasawalkam lodged a complaint stating that six vials of Remdesivir injection that had been stored for patients had gone missing. Based on the complaint, police arrested B Jayasurya (23) from Otteri, who works at the hospital’s pharmacy. Further interrogation revealed that Jayasurya had sold the drug to one F Stalin Thomas (42) from Maduravoyal, for Rs 6000 a vial. The latter was also arrested and the vials were seized from him. The duo was remanded to judicial custody.

Meanwhile, a doctor and medical representative were arrested for allegedly smuggling Remdesivir vials in Villupuram on the day. They were were attempting to sell the medicine for `19,000 per vial in the black market in Puducherry.. During the hearing in the court, the first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy also asked the authorities on the steps initiated to increase supply of oxygen to the State in the wake of rising number of Covid cases. The court noted that the handling of the pandemic should not stop due to the regime change in the State.

During the hearing, senior advocate P Wilson stated that an increased allocation of oxygen to Tamil Nadu, to the tune of 500 MT per day, was agreed upon among all five southern States and was also submitted to the empowered group of secretaries. The senior counsel sought the court to direct the Additional Solicitor General to file a report on why the Central government was sitting over this recommendation despite it being agreed to by the States.

The court then raised concerns on a few areas and wanted the State and the Centre to reply on the same oxygen, ventilators, beds, Remdesivir supply and reports of black marketing, vaccination against Covid and adherence to protocol. The bench directed the State to file a detailed report by Thursday on oxygen availability and also the status of the Sterlite plant in Thoothukudi for oxygen production. The court also asked the Centre to clarify on reports about foreign aid to combat the pandemic being stuck at airports.

Before concluding, the bench appealed that there should be no victory rallies or celebrations in violation of norms on the occasion of the new government being sworn-in on Friday,. The counsel assured the court that such activities were completely stopped and the party leader had ordered cadre against such celebrations.