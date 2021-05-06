STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Vandalur zoo on high alert amid Covid spike among big cats

Following reports of eight Asiatic lions in a Hyderabad zoo testing positive for Covid-19, the Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Vandalur is on high alert.

Published: 06th May 2021 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2021 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

A popular spot aong kids, especially in holidays, appears empty in Chennai. The Vandalur zoo is closed as per the government advisory.

Vandalur zoo | EPS/ V.Tharun Mani)

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Following reports of eight Asiatic lions in a Hyderabad zoo testing positive for Covid-19, the Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Vandalur is on high alert. It has collected fecal samples of its big cats for test.

The director of the zoo, Debasis Jana, told Express that none of their big cats exhibited any known symptom of the infection. “As a precautionary measure, however, we are collecting fecal samples, which will be sent to the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) for Covid-19 test.

Samples are usually collected from nose, throat, and respiratory tract, but the animal needs to be tranquillised for that. Since doing this might jeopardise its immunity, we do not want to do that,” the director said.

This apart, RT-PCR tests were conducted on all the zoo keepers, who were also told to not touch the animals. “Arrangements are being made to vaccinate all the zoo employees on a priority basis,” Jana said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vandalur zoo
India Matters
Dr. VK Paul, member (health) of Niti Aayog. (File Photo | ANI)
Nationwide lockdown remains an option: Head of COVID-19 taskforce
Casual daily wage labourers witnessed a 13% monthly drop in income from Rs 9135 a month in 2019 to Rs 7965 per month in 2020. (Photo | Pexels)
Covid-hit 2020 saw 230 million Indians slip below minimum income threshold: Report
Priests at the retreat without facemasks and not maintaining social distancing.
100 CSI priests contract Covid after Munnar retreat, two die
Four male and four female lions had tested positive at the Hyderabad Zoo (File photo | EPS)
Vandalur zoo on alert, running tests on big cats after lions in Hyderabad contract COVID

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The state reported 5,760 new cases and 30 more deaths as compared to May 4. (File photo| Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala wedding, annual retreat turn into super spreader events
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Can save lives if Delhi gets 700 MT oxygen daily, says Kejriwal 
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp