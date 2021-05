Southern Railway temporarily cancels several inter-State trains in TN

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway has temporarily cancelled a total of 14 inter-State trains in Tamil Nadu, 7 inter-State trains in Kerala, 4 trains between Tamil Nadu-Kerala, 4 trains between Tamil Nadu-Karnataka, 1 train between Tamil Nadu-Puducherry, 4 trains between Kerala and Karnataka, 1 train between Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh, 1 train between Tamil Nadu-Delhi and 1 train between Kerala-Delhi.

Similarly, as per the directives of Railway Board and Tamil Nadu State government, nine pairs of unreserved special trains are also temporarily cancelled for varying periods from May 8 to June 1.

Also, the statement said in view of the pandemic situation and cancellation of less-patronised trains, only limited number of PRS counters will be operated in all stations with reservation facility. Passengers are requested to make use of online reservation facilities for booking in train services that are being operated.

Inter-State trains cancelled in TN (pairs)

Egmore- Karaikudi

Egmore-Madurai (Mon, Tue, Wed, Fri, Sat, Sun)

Egmore-Madurai (Daily)

Egmore-Tiruchchirapalli

Egmore-Madurai (Fri, Sun)

Central-Erode

Central-Coimbatore (Daily)

Central-Coimbatore (Sat)

Central-Madurai

Egmore-Nagercoil

Tambaram-Nagercoil

Central-Jolarpettai

Tambaram-Nagercoil

Kerala

Ernakulam-Trivandrum

Alappuzha-Kollam

Ernakulam-Alappuzha

Shoranur-Ernakulam

Shoranur-Kannur

Shoranur-Trivandrum

Kannur-Trivandrum

Inter-State trains cancelled between TN-Kerala

Central-Trivandrum (Sun & Sat)

Central-Trivandrum (Daily)

Tirunelveli-Palakkad

Tiruchi-Palakkad Town

Trains cancelled TN- K’taka

Central-KSR Bangalore

Central-Mangalore

Mangalore- Nagarcoil

Trains cancelled between TN-Puducherry

Egmore-Puducherry

Trains cancelled between Kerala and Karnataka

Trivandrum-Mangalore

KSR Bangalore-Ernakulam

Ernakulam-Banaswadi

Kochuveli-Mangalore

Trains cancelled between TN-AP

Central-Tirupathi

Trains cancelled between TN-Delhi

Central-Nizamuddin

Trains cancelled between Kerala-Delhi

Trivandrum-Nizamuddin

Unreserved special trains cancelled