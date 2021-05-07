Till death do us part: Couple die on same day 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Till death do us apart is a common phrase said between the bride and the groom indicating commitment to their union. Thyagarajan (63) and his wife Rajalakshmi (58) did fulfil their vow. A few hours after the death of Thyagarajan in Ennore, his wife of 32 years breathed her last in a hospital without even knowing that her husband was no more.

Thyagarajan, a retired staff of the electricity department and his wife Rajalakshmi were living in Ernavoor near Ennore. Rajalakshmi had a long-standing illness and was admitted to the Stanley Government Hospital. Thyagarajan, used to visit Rajalakshmi everyday, for a few hours and return home, since his son and daughter are taking care of his wife.

On Wednesday afternoon when the son returned home, he found Thyagarajan lying unconscious. Thyagarajan was rushed to a private hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. The siblings did not inform their mother of his death. On Wednesday evening, Rajalakshmi was taken to the emergency room after her health deteriorated, where she breathed her last.