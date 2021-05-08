A new language in photography

Roshne Balasubramanian By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Photography is, perhaps, one of the few art forms that help one to not just capture moments but also freeze emotions in a tangible form. While the takers for the visual form has grown manifold over the last few years, it still remains inaccessible to people from different pockets. From talented shutterbugs without the means to own a decent DSLR to those with disabilities, the list is exhaustive. However, a group of people who have held the camera for long have been paving the way to take the art to everyone. Srivatsan Sankaran of Madras Photo Bloggers (MPB) is one such Good Samaritan, who has been spearheading a photography course for people with hearing impairments, bringing them closer to the joy of snapping scenes, through sign language.

Almost two years since the course was flagged, Srivatsan looks back at its origins and shares the initial vision he had for the programme. “When I started MPB in 2017, I used to conduct workshops, classes and other events for those from the able-bodied community. During the time, I happened to meet a group of deaf children through my friend Ayyalu Kumaran and I found them very talented. However, they didn’t have the right platform to shine,” he narrates.

After interacting with them several times, he recalls how he became cognizant of their way of communication. “I wanted to uplift them in some way. So, I decided to curate a two-day photography workshop in November 2019. In the process, I understood their method of learning. While it took me a while, I realised how an alternative method of teaching was required in this case. At the end of 2020, I decided to train 50 hearing impaired students in photography so that they can become professionals in the field by the end of 2021,” he shares.

The second batch on the course began in April 2021

Following a course

The first batch in the photography course had two students. “Once the lockdown was lifted by September 2020, two students approached us to learn photography. Initially, it was quite challenging to teach, since their vocabulary was limited. I then decided to interact with them through photo walks and few personal learning classes. This helped them gain confidence. I also had to find alternatives for every technical word through sign language to make the learning process easier. Eventually, a more practical approach helped them to learn quickly,” he shares.

The second batch which began earlier in April 2021 has six students. Since last year, the course has been modified and reinvented to suit the needs of the students. “I have added more soft skill training to help the students gain confidence and to enable independence. I had to fragment the technical terms in the simplest way for them and had to add more real-life examples to help them understand the concepts better. The course is altered in such a way that the focus is more on unlocking confidence and interest. Eventually, this will help them learn photography concepts quickly,” he says.

The main challenge has been to open a vista for the students to understand the challenges of the real world and to develop a solution-oriented mindset. “I’m adding internal assignments as part of the curriculum to help them understand the challenges and let them learn to work on it,” he says.

Making of a photographer

In an earlier interview, Srivatsan had pointed how when communication is a challenge, students aren’t encouraged to read. Discussing how he navigated his way through these challenges, he explains that visualisation is the key. “I usually make them watch more photos and its processing flow. It helps them visualise better. They will get inspired by it and even try to recreate it. The more pictures I showcase, the more ideas they will get. Visuals are enough to motivate someone to get out of their comfort zone and explore photography. This is one way to ‘listen’ and learn photography. Apart from that, all other technical terms can be taught through sign language,” shares the person with hearing impairment.

Sign language, body language and facial expressions have been the key modes of communication while teaching the students. Currently, while Srivatsan takes care of teaching the techniques to the students, a sign language interpreter visits the class to help him communicate difficult topics and themes.

“Photography has helped students to slowly change their perspective of the world. It has become a powerful tool to connect them with those who can hear and are different from them. When they get a chance to experience real-world kindness, they eventually put in the effort to connect with strangers. I am providing them with a platform to experience real-life connections with the world through photo walks. I believe this will change the attitude of people towards those with disabilities and impairments,” he shares.

While the pandemic has increasingly made online classes more popular and necessary, Srivatsan points that it will not work effectively in such a case. “The (online) classes aren’t the solution for our students. Many enjoy shooting portraits and nature photographs and they rely on physical presence to learn better. So classes are being conducted once every week, with six students, following SOPs,” he shares.

The larger vision is to transform 50 hearing impaired students into professional photographers by the end of 2021. “Apart from that, I want to help them showcase their talent soon through MPB’s platform,” he says.

Support Srivatsan

Srivatsan is raising funds to keep the course going. To contribute, visit: www.ketto.org/amp/fundraiser/hearing-impaired-photography-course

For direct contributions

Madras Photo Bloggers Foundation, Account number: 50200057827301, Branch: Besant Nagar

IFSC code: HDFC000010



For details, visit Instagram page @madrasphotoblogs or FB page Madrasphotobloggers