Covid-19: CSK procures 450 Oxygen concentrators for people of Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to help Tamil Nadu in the fight against the surging Covid-19 second wave, Chennai Super Kings Cricket Ltd (CSKCL) has arranged for the delivery of 450 Oxygen concentrators for the benefit of Covid patients being treated in Government hospitals and the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC)-run Covid care centres.

CSKCL Director Mr R Srinivasan handed over an Oxygen concentrator to Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin, on Saturday in the presence of Rupa Gurunath, President, Tamil Nadu Cricket Association, according to a release.

Bhoomika Trust, an NGO involved in Covid relief operations, helped CSKCL in arranging for the supply of the Oxygen concentrators and will also coordinate in the distribution. The first consignment of Oxygen concentrators has arrived and the remaining is expected to reach early next week.

Putting our best foot forward for Namma Tamizhagam! Pushing our wellness in hands with Hon. CM Mr. M.K. Stalin, as Mr. R. Srinivasan, Director, CSKCL, hands over an Oxygen Concentrator in the presence of Mrs. Rupa Gurunath, President, TNCA.

#Yellove @chennaicorp @mkstalin pic.twitter.com/7FNKJSaJ4d — Chennai Super Kings - Mask Pdu Whistle Pdu! (@ChennaiIPL) May 8, 2021

Oxygen concentrator is an alternative to Liquid Medical Oxygen and is used by both home isolated patients and moderate Covid-19 patients in hospitals.

CSK has been spreading awareness through “Mask Podu” (Wear Mask) campaign and regular distribution of relevant information through their social media platforms.

Since April, CSK players have been highlighting the importance of Covid protection measures and urging the public to get vaccinated at the earliest. These creatives are being displayed on 90 Variable Message Display systems of the GCC across the city.

“The people of Chennai and Tamil Nadu form the very heartbeat of the Super Kings and we want them to know that we are all together in this fight against the pandemic,” CSK chief executive officer KS Viswanathan said in a statement.