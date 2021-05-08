STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fire safety compliance at Chennai hospitals dismal, danger high amid spike in Covid cases

The incidents indicate lack of maintenance or a high load on internal wirings within the facilities. 

Published: 08th May 2021 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2021 03:32 PM

Fire

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Frontline healthcare workers, who are fighting their biggest battle against Covid, also have to contend with dismal fire safety compliance in reputed government as well as private hospitals in Chennai. There are around 700 hospitals in Chennai, of which about 120-odd are multi-speciality facilities. Sources told Express that more than 90 per cent hospitals do not comply with fire safety and building norms, with varying degree of violations.   

The State-level expert committee on fire safety in hospitals, which was constituted following Madras High Court directives, had submitted its 100-page report with various recommendations in March last year. The report, which is not in public domain, had documented all the violations and shortcomings in individual hospitals. During the case, the Additional Advocate General had submitted that steps were being taken to make sure that the hospitals, which were inspected, comply with recommendations and further inspections would be carried out in remaining hospitals. 

But going by the testimonies of healthcare workers, not much has changed. Even major healthcare facilities like Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) and Government Stanley Hospital (GSH) do not fully comply with fire safety norms. A GSH staff said that if fire breaks out, evacuation would be very difficult as the buildings are cramped with no setback area. Even fire tenders will not be able to access the buildings. Same is the case with RGGGH.  

An official from Department of Fire and Rescue Services told Express that in many hospitals, fire fighting systems like hose reel, yard hydrants, sprinklers and fire alarm system are either missing or not maintained properly. Also, false ceilings are made of highly inflammable articles like thermacoal, light wood, wood powder boards etc. And many private hospitals have been found guilty of operating without mandatory non-objection certificate from fire department. 

A few days back, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla had written to all State Chief Secretaries asking them to review the fire safety mechanisms in hospitals. The communication comes after over a dozen fires caused by short-circuits were reported in hospitals and nursing homes across the country in the last two months, particularly from Maharashtra and Gujarat. The incidents indicate lack of maintenance or a high load on internal wirings within the facilities. 

When contacted, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan told Express that even before the communication from Home Ministry, they had directed officials concerned to review and conduct fire safety audit at all the hospitals. “The health department has also released funds to upgrade the necessary infrastructure,” he said.
Social activist Jawaharlal Shanmugam, who is the petitioner in the High Court case and member of the State-level expert committee said: “Complying with fire safety norms is paramount. The demand for medical liquid oxygen has increased due to spiralling Covid cases and tonnes of PPE kits made of polypropylene have been stockpiled. These are highly flammable materials.”

