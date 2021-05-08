Heroin worth Rs 100 crore seized by Air Customs

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In one of the biggest seizures of narcotics at Chennai International Airport, Air Customs officials seized 15.6 kg of heroin worth Rs 100 crore from two Tanzanian nationals on Friday, according to Air Customs Commissioner Rajan Chaudhary.Working on a tip-off from Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, a couple, who arrived by Qatar Airways flight from Johannesburg via Doha was intercepted.

The duo was carrying two stroller bags each as their check-in baggage. During a check, it was found that there was a false bottom in which plastic packets were concealed. In each stroller, five plastic packets were found and on opening, white powder was found. The plastic packets were sprinkled with some spicy powder to camouflage the smell. The powder tested positive for heroin. It is learnt that the woman was travelling to India for medical treatment along with her attendant at a super speciality hospital in Bengaluru. As they couldn’t get a direct flight, they landed in Chennai.