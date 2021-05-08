Woman, co-worker arrested for murder of daily labourer

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two days after a man was found dead in an under-construction site, the man’s former girlfriend and a co-worker were arrested.According to police, the deceased identified as Viswanathan (35) from Tiruvannamalai was working in the construction of a private company in Shanthi Colony. The supervisor had informed that he was found dead in the midst of debris a few metres away.

During an inquiry, Thirumangalam police found that two other workers Raja (28) and Shanthi (29) murdered Viswanathan. “Viswanathan who was married and has a family in Tiruvannamalai was having an affair with Shanthi and recently she broke the relationship and started living with Raja,” said the police.

Angered by this, Viswanathan allegedly started harassing Shanthi. On Monday night, Viswanthan who was inebriated condition misbehaved with Shanthi, who called Raja for help. The duo strangled and hit him with bricks.

Woman murdered

A 41-year-old woman who broke off ties with a 48-year-old man was murdered in Ambattur on Thursday.

According to police, the deceased was from Mannurpettai near Ambattur and the accused is from Kamajar Nagar in Ambattur Industrial Estate and worked as a daily wage labourer and lived with his family.“While they were in a relationship for sometime, the woman wanted to end it. The accused believed that was she was in a relationship with another man and fought with her.”On Thursday night, the man under the influence of alcohol, strangled her and surrendered before the Ambattur police.