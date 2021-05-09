Anna library will be renovated soon: School Education Min

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Anna Centenary Library will be revived to its original state as in 2010, promised School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Payyamozhi after inspecting the library on Saturday. “Chief Minister MK Stalin had directed us to inspect the condition of all projects, which were commenced by the previous DMK governments.

This library has not been properly maintained. They have even removed M Karunanidhi’s and CN Annadurai’s picture from the library. Water is also leaking from many spots. We will renovate the library as soon as possible,” he added. The minister was accompanied by DMK youth wing secretary Udayanidhi Stalin.