Man murders wife, father-in-law after step-daughter separates from husband

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 42-year-old man allegedly murdered his wife and father-in-law by smashing their heads with the lid of pressure cooker, following a dispute over his step-daughter’s separation from her husband.

Police identified the deceased as Kousinisha (50) and her father Muzafar (80), who were living in a house near Amir Mahal in Royapettah. The accused was identified as Abdul Kader (43). Abdul Kader and Kousinisha got married several years ago, and the woman already had a daughter from her previous marriage, they said.

“Kousinisha’s daughter was recently married to a distant relative of Abdul Kader. Due to differences, the couple got separated and Abdul Kader frequently insisted that his step-daughter reunite with her husband and that it was not right to stay alone,” said a police officer.

On Saturday at around 5 pm, Abdul Kader reached home drunk and developed a quarrel with Kousinisha. In the melee, he smashed her head with the handle lid of a pressure cooker and also attacked his father-in-law Muzafar who attempted to intervene.

As the two collapsed and died, Abdul Kader fled the spot. Based on information from neighbours, Zam Bazaar police rushed to the spot. They sent the bodies for postmortem and registered a case. They have launched a search for the accused.