STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Man murders wife, father-in-law after step-daughter separates from husband

Police identified the deceased as Kousinisha (50) and her father Muzafar (80), who were living in a house near Amir Mahal in Royapettah.

Published: 09th May 2021 04:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2021 04:35 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 42-year-old man allegedly murdered his wife and father-in-law by smashing their heads with the lid of pressure cooker, following a dispute over his step-daughter’s separation from her husband.

Police identified the deceased as Kousinisha (50) and her father Muzafar (80), who were living in a house near Amir Mahal in Royapettah. The accused was identified as Abdul Kader (43). Abdul Kader and Kousinisha got married several years ago, and the woman already had a daughter from her previous marriage, they said.

“Kousinisha’s daughter was recently married to a distant relative of Abdul Kader. Due to differences, the couple got separated and Abdul Kader frequently insisted that his step-daughter reunite with her husband and that it was not right to stay alone,” said a police officer.

On Saturday at around 5 pm, Abdul Kader reached home drunk and developed a quarrel with Kousinisha. In the melee, he smashed her head with the handle lid of a pressure cooker and also attacked his father-in-law Muzafar who attempted to intervene.

As the two collapsed and died, Abdul Kader fled the spot. Based on information from neighbours, Zam Bazaar police rushed to the spot. They sent the bodies for postmortem and registered a case. They have launched a search for the accused.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Drones delivering Covid vaccines? Yes, it's happening soon with first trials in Telangana
The aircraft was accorded a water cannon salute by the airport officials. (Photo | Special Arragement)
37 years on, defunct World War II airport in Assam becomes operational
In Pune, the positivity rate is 29.15%, while it is 29.20% in Nasik and 26.45% in Thane over the last week.
COVID: Positivity, mortality rates rise as rural Maharashtra becomes a concern
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: Full lockdown to be in force in Tamil Nadu for two weeks from May 10
DRDO's anti-COVID drug reducing oxygen dependence approved for emergency use
Gallery
A 14-day lockdown has been announced from May 10 till 6 AM on May 24 Karnataka. Vehicular movement will be strictly prohibited in a bid to stop people from getting on to the roads. While goods vehicles and home delivery service providers are exempted, the
Karnataka COVID-19 lockdown: Here are services exempted from restrictions; check out what all will stay shut from May 10-24
With a view to intensify the measures for preventing further spread of COVID-19, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that full lockdown will be in force for two weeks in Tamil Nadu from May 10. Here are the major services that will be allowed to function a
Tamil Nadu COVID-19 lockdown: List of services affected and unaffected from May 10-24
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp