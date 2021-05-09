Police quarters roof collapses, worker dies

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 19-year-old migrant worker hailing from Maharashtra died allegedly after a concrete roof collapsed over him during construction at the police quarters in Pudupet. Police identified the deceased as Dhurkesh Ramlal from Kondiya in Maharashtra.

“On Friday, while a few workers were filling the rooftop with concrete, Ramlal was walking beneath it. Suddenly, the roof collapsed and fell on him. Egmore police rushed him to the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital where he was declared brought dead.