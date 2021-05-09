Ramadoss welcomes curfew, Stalin calls him up for suggestions

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A few hours after PMK founder S Ramadoss welcomed the government’s decision to enforce lockdown, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday telephoned the former and received his suggestions on Covid prevention measures.

Meanwhile, DMDK deputy general secretary LK Sudheesh and DMDK founder Vijayakant’s son Vijya Prabhakaran called on Stalin and congratulated him for assuming the CM office.

Vijayakanth also greeted Stalin over telephone. The Tamil Nadu government has announced a two-week complete lockdown from May 10 (Sunday) to tackle a surge in Covid cases. On Saturday, Tamil Nadu reported 27,397 fresh Covid-positive cases and 24 deaths.