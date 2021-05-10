Railways run 288 suburban specials for essential service staff in Chennai amid lockdown

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In view of restrictions imposed by the State government on account of lockdown, the railways has altered the pattern of workmen suburban specials in Chennai thereby bringing down the number of services to 288 a day.



The railways said only staff of all Central and State Government departments, Public Sector Undertakings, staff of Madras High Court judicial bodies and quasi-judicial bodies including lawyers, travel and logistics organization staff including Chennai Port Trust, Kamarajar Port Trust, staff of e-commerce companies, staff of print and electronic media, staff of nationalized, private and co-operative banks, and staff of private security agencies are allowed to travel. Staff of hospitals and agencies engaged in sanitation also can travel.



"The passengers are required to submit photo identity cards issued by their organization for buying tickets. Those who carry the authorisation letter issued by their employers can also purchase season tickets at the counters," said a senior railway official.

On Monday, staff who travelled in suburban trains said there were adequate services in all the routes. The trains operated with over 50 per cent of occupancy.



A total of 288 services operated on Chennai Central – Arakkonam (49 pairs), Chennai Central – Gummudipoondi (25 pairs), Chennai Beach – Velachery (20 pairs), Chennai Beach – Chengalpattu/Tirumalpur (44 pairs), and Avadi – Pattabiram – Pattabiram E-Depot (6 pairs) routes.

"The pattern of schedule will be followed between Monday and Saturday. On Sunday, the number of services will be reduced to 86 a day," a statement from railways said.



S Shankar, a security agency staff said, "Unlike the first lockdown, tickets were issued upon submitting the identity cards. The lockdown was not as stringent as it was last year."