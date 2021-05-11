25 Omni buses fined for fleecing public 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As many as 25 omni buses were seized and Rs 10.91 lakh was collected as penalty from 304 buses for fleecing commuters ahead of lockdown. Acting on complaints that the were overcharging, a team of transport officials inspected omni buses on Saturday and Sunday across the State.

During inspection, it was found that commuters were charged 200 to 300 per cent of fare. Such vehicles have been penalised by respective RTO’s. In addition, Rs 27.2 lakh penalty tax was imposed on omni buses for various violations.