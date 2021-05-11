360 oxygen beds at Chennai Trade Centre to be launched on Tuesday

Omjasvin MD By

CHENNAI: In a huge breather for Chennai, 360 out of the proposed 800 oxygen beds at the Covid Care Centre set up in Chennai Trade Centre will be opened for public on Tuesday. This will help the city overcome the lack of oxygen beds to some extent.

The trade centre in Nandambakkam has two 11-kilolitre capacity oxygen tanks and all the beds are fitted with oxygen. Sources said that only severe Covid patients who are recovering at government tertiary hospitals will be shifted to this facility and new patients cannot come directly.

“This centre will reduce the burden at tertiary hospitals giving opportunity for new patients to get special treatment,” said an official part of the inspection at the centre. He added that the facility is attached to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and doctors there will serve here too.

Principal Secretary and Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi also inspected the centre on the day. Sources said the same quality food as per Covid protocols will be provided at the centre.