STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

360 oxygen beds at Chennai Trade Centre to be launched on Tuesday

Principal Secretary and Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi also inspected the centre on the day.

Published: 11th May 2021 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2021 01:25 PM   |  A+A-

Gagandeep Singh Bedi inspecting the new Covid Care Center at Trade Centre. (Photo | Express)

Gagandeep Singh Bedi inspecting the new Covid Care Center at Trade Centre. (Photo | Express)

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a huge breather for Chennai, 360 out of the proposed 800 oxygen beds at the Covid Care Centre set up in Chennai Trade Centre will be opened for public on Tuesday. This will help the city overcome the lack of oxygen beds to some extent.

The trade centre in Nandambakkam has two 11-kilolitre capacity oxygen tanks and all the beds are fitted with oxygen. Sources said that only severe Covid patients who are recovering at government tertiary hospitals will be shifted to this facility and new patients cannot come directly.

“This centre will reduce the burden at tertiary hospitals giving opportunity for new patients to get special treatment,”  said an official part of the inspection at the centre. He added that the facility is attached to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and doctors there will serve here too.

Principal Secretary and Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi also inspected the centre on the day. Sources said the same quality food as per Covid protocols will be provided at the centre.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
chennai Chennai Trade Centre Oxygen beds COVID 19
India Matters
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | EPS)
Be ready for the third Covid wave, says Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa
Beneficiares stand in a queue to take COVID-19 vaccine dose, at a vaccination centre in Varanasi. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Haryana reports highest vaccine wastage followed by Assam, Rajasthan
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Bharat Biotech commences direct supply of 'Covaxin' to 14 states
Representational image (Photo | EPS)
Indian variant of coronavirus is of concern at world level: WHO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch | 11 COVID patients die in Tirupati's Ruia Hospital due to disruption in oxygen supply
Deputy CM Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference in New Delhi. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
AAP ordered 1.34 crore COVID jabs, but Centre cleared only 3.5 lakh: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
Forbes declared NFL's Dallas Cowboy the most valuable sports team in the world on the list published on May 7, 2021. While US-based sides dominated the first ten spots, all the three non-American teams to feature in it were football teams -- namely Barcel
Barcelona, Real Madrid are most valuable football clubs: Forbes Top 10 richest sports teams released; Dallas Cowboys tops chart
Sergio 'Kun' Aguero is no doubt a club legend at Etihad. The Argentine striker is also one of the finest to kick the ball ever on English soil. Some ridiculous records he achieved donning the blue jersey proves he belongs among the elite. As his swansong
Why Sergio Aguero is a Premier League legend? These astonishing records for Manchester City will tell!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp