Bid to smuggle gold foiled at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: Chennai Air Customs foiled a bid to smuggle 2.5-kg gold concealed as granules in a Tang instant drink mix which arrived in a postal parcel at the foreign post office. According to Air Customs Commissioner Rajan Chaudhary, the gold is worth Rs 1.20 crore.

The postal parcel which arrived from Dubai a few days ago was intercepted at FPO on suspicion. The parcel was declared containing ‘seeds’ and addressed to a Chennai-based person. On opening the parcel, four big containers 2.5-kg each of TANG Orange instant drink mix were found along with packets of white oats and chocolates. On examining, gold granules mixed with orange powder were found. The gold granules were then segregated by using a sieve, said Chaudhary. He said searches were carried out and it was found that the address of the receiver has been misused. The role of the postal staff is being investigated.

