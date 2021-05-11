Chennai government hospitals get 300 oxygen concentrators for COVID-19 patients

Omjasvin MD By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Corporation has distributed 300 oxygen concentrators to government hospitals in the city for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

The concentrators were given to the Tamil Nadu government by international companies OLAM International and Temasek on May 10 in the presence of Chief Minister MK Stalin.

The CM handed over the concentrators to the Chennai Corporation and urged it to distribute them to government hospitals.

A total of 50 concentrators have been given to the Covid Care Centre at Stanley GH, 33 to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, 50 to King’s Institute in Guindy, 80 to Communicable Diseases Hospital in Tondiarpet, 40 to Chennai Trade Centre and 40 to Kodambakkam Meenakshi College Care Centre. 293 of the 300 concentrators have been distributed so far.

Principal Secretary and Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi inspected the facilities on Tuesday and spoke to doctors there.

He also visited the Communicable Diseases Hospital in Tondiarpet, where a 114-bed COVID facility has been set up. Following the inspection, Bedi held a meeting with top police officials and bureaucrats on measures that need to be taken for COVID-19 containment.