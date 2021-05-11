STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chennai’s Covid case growth rate at 3.8%

The Covid-19 case growth rate in Chennai currently stands at 3.8 per cent and all Corporation zones have shown an increase. 

Published: 11th May 2021 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2021 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

COVID chennai cases

Volunteers spreading awareness about COVID-19 measures at Koyambedu market, in Chennai in this file photo. (R Satish Babu, EPS)

By OMJASVIN M D
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Covid-19 case growth rate in Chennai currently stands at 3.8 per cent and all Corporation zones have shown an increase. Among the 15 zones, Manali has shown highest rise of 15.5% while Thiruvottiyur has seen 14.9% growth. A total of eight Corporation zones have a case growth rate higher than the average of Chennai.

A higher growth rate indicates that fresh cases are on the rise and the number of discharges is lesser than the fresh cases recorded. Adyar and Alandur Corporation zones have a case growth rate of 5% while it is 5.4% in  Sholinganallur and 5.9% in Tondiarpet. 

Corporation officials say that stricter lockdown implementation is being followed in the zones recording case growth. “There is an exclusive zonal enforcement team which monitors if restrictions are followed. This will surely bring down the cases in the 14 days,” a senior Corporation official told Express. 

The civic body official added that door-to-door fever survey has been intensified and the staff have been advised to encourage people to take vaccines. Perungudi, Sholinganallur, Valsaravakkam, and Ambattur zones have the highest of 11 per cent active cases. Adyar and Thiruvottiyur zones have 10 per cent. On the other hand, the civic body has been ramping up daily tests as well. On May 8, a total of 33,406 people were tested. This is an increase of about 5,000 from May 1, when the tests stood at 28,304. 

Officials said that instructions were given by the Chief Minister to increase tests proportional to the cases. “We may further increase the tests till the positivity comes down. Tests are being done in hotspots too,” said the official. The test positivity rate in the city is presently 21.34%. This means, about 21 people test positive for every 100 people tested.

TAGS
Chennai COVID 19
Comments

