Urban PHCs may soon get oxygen beds

CHENNAI: If all goes according to plan, the Chennai Corporation’s Urban Primary Health Centres, which normally treat patients for mild fever alone, may get an upgrade with oxygen beds for treating Covid-19 patients.

DMK’s Thousand Lights MLA and a frontline doctor, Dr N Ezhilan, who inspected various UPHCs in his constituency, said he would take up the possibility of adding oxygen beds to UPHCs. “I will discuss the feasibility of it with the Health Minister. I will also write to the Chennai Corporation Commissioner,” said Ezhilan, addressing reporters, after an inspection in his constituency.

He said that at UPHCs that are spacious, about 10 to 15 oxygen beds can be placed and they can be used as a Covid Health Centre. “Oxygen beds are less and I would collect data on how many oxygen beds can be added in the UPHCs,” he said.

Ezhilan inspected the UPHCs in Pushpa Nagar, Trust Puram, Choolaimedu, Ramkamathpuram, Teynampet, Thousand Lights, and Rama street. Meanwhile, Principal Secretary and Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi on his first day at the office inspected the Chennai Trade Centre, where 800 oxygen beds are being set up. Bedi also inspected the food served at Covid Care Centres.