CM MK Stalin inaugurates Siddha care centre

CHENNAI: CM MK Stalin inaugurated second Siddha care centre in the city on Tuesday. According to a release, the 70-bed centre treatment was inaugurated at AM Jain College in Meenambakkam. The CM also inaugurated allopathy care centre with 70 beds. The State had proposed to open 14 Siddha care centres where patients will be provided with healthy diet and concoctions.
