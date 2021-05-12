Ex-CBI officer who probed Rajiv Gandhi assassination dies of COVID-19 in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Former CBI officer K Ragothaman who investigated the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi passed away on Wednesday. He was 76.

Ragothaman tested positive for COVID-19 a few days back and was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai where he breathed his last. He is survived by four children while his wife died some years ago.

Ragothaman was part of the Special Investigation Team that probed the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. He also authored several books.

A Superintendent of Police in the CBI, he retired in the early 2000s.