International Nurses Day: Overcoming odds to serve society

Omjasvin MD By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: “There have been times when we haven’t gone home for months due to fear of affecting our family. We continue to serve people, even when our family members ask us to leave the profession due to Covid,” says Panjavarnam K, a contract nurse at the Stanley GH in Chennai. Despite being frontline workers, risking their lives, nurses in government hospitals remain poorly paid, around Rs 10,000 a month, especially those on contract.

As the world observes International Nurses Day on May 12, the frontline warriors share their experiences of working through the pandemic, braving all odds — fear of contracting the virus, wearing PPE kits for long hours, staying away from family, and the mental trauma in seeing deaths.

“During the initial days of Covid, whenever I go back home after duty, neighbours never came near me. Even when relaxations kicked in, passengers on buses feared sitting next to us, all clad in whites,” says Panjavarnam. In Tamil Nadu, their battle is not just against the virus, they say, but also against no financial support.

“Over 10 nurses on Covid duty have died across the State. We were heartbroken to see that none of their families received any Covid solatium announced. Yet, we continue our services to the society,” says K Valarmathi, general secretary of Tamil Nadu Government Nurses’ Association. She adds the present government could ensure that the solatium reaches grieving families, and that a family member gets a government job as promised.

“Many nurses have died leaving their newborns, teenage children, and unmarried daughters alone without any financial support. Besides, contract nurses should also be given permanent posts,” says Valarmathi. She adds that a contract nurse earns onbly Rs 14,000 a month and gets no special benefits. While the caseload in government hospitals is high for nurses to handle, their counterparts at private hospitals, too, share their ordeals. Vivitha Devarajan, a staff nurse at Kauvery Hospital, says it was a difficult experience to be on duty with PPE kits on. “We were initially struggling to be inside the kit.

However, we later got used to it. As a nurse, it was a positive experience to take care of elderly patients, as their caretakers were not allowed. We talked to them regularly, read story books to them, and gave them psychological support, apart from connecting them with their family through video calls,” she adds.

Prasanna Rajendiran, a male nurse and deputy In-charge at Kauvery Hospital, says he has not been to his home in Ambur for seven months. “Initially, my family was apprehensive about me going for Covid duty. But later, they understood and were supportive,” he says, adding that as a nurse, it was a sad experience to see people succumbing to the pandemic.