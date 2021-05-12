Madras HC raps Chennai Corp over unauthorised buildings

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Taking a serious view over unauthorised constructions in the city, the Madras High Court observed that the Greater Chennai Corporation officials are showing a lethargic attitude in dealing with such issues. The court also observed that though stringent orders are issued against erring authorities, the attitude doesn’t appear to have changed.

Justices R Suresh Kumar and PD Audikesavalu made the observations on a plea moved against the corporation’s Executive Engineer of Valasaravakkam zone for failing to act against an unauthorised multi-storeyed building in Nerkundram, despite being issued a stop-work notice in 2016.

According to the petitioner, the corporation found the building was in violation of the CMDA and a stop-work notice was issued after carrying out a survey. The court in its orders raised several questions and censured saying that the corporation report did not contain the action taken against the building violation for the past five years.