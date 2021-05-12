One held in car rental scam

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city police arrested a man and launched a hunt for two others for allegedly cheating many persons in a car rental scheme. According to the police, the accused were identified as T Sabareesan (43), Irfan and his son Mohammed Fazil from Salem.

While Sabareesan has been arrested, a hunt is on for the other two. “The father-son duo published advertisements promising high monthly rent for cars and took vehicles on lease. They later gave the cars to Sabareesan who either sold or pledged them,” said a police officer.