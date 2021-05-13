250 Covid-19 ambulances launched in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Corporation on Wednesday launched 250 new ambulances for Covid-19 patients. Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru flagged off the ambulances from Ripon Buildings, the corporation headquarters. He later presided a meeting with officials to discuss measures taken for Covid-19 containment.

Link with war-room

The corporation also announced that it would link its zonal tele-counseling centres with recently opened Covid-19 war room at the Directorate of Public Health.

Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi told media persons that the move to link the centres with war rooms would help strengthen the war-room as it already monitors 104 ambulance and oxygen requirements.

“The war room is a good system. Its staff know the ambulance status and help connect patients with ambulances quickly. When hospitals have an oxygen shortage, they divert oxygen from a manufacturing facility in Gummudipoondy and send it to the hospital,” said Bedi.

‘Use Covid care centres’

He urged patients with mild symptoms to use Covid Care Centres (CCC) and even Siddha centres. “Unlike in the past, we now give patients medicine kits when they come for tests itself. We also do home screening for patients,” he added. The corporation commissioner inspected the war-room.

Patients can contact at 044-46122300 and 044-25384520 to seek medical assistance, and for information about testing.

Recruitment of final-yr MBBS STUDeNtS

Chennai: The Chennai Corporation’s Public Health Department is recruiting final-year MBBS students for Covid-19 containment works for a period of three months. They will be paid a consolidated amount of `40,000, a press release said. Any student pursuing final year MBBS in a government-recognised college can apply by 2 pm on May 13 at gccteledoctor2021@gmail.com. The students must attach their resume, pre-final year mark list, 12th standard mark sheet, and college identity card. They must also furnish a consent form and their post will not be made permanent, the civic body said.