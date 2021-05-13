Donations pour in for CM’s Relief Fund

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Following the appeal made by Chief Minister MK Stalin to donate generously towards the State government’s Covid relief fund, donations started pouring in from various quarters. On Wednesday, the following have contributed to the fund

◆ Actor Sivakumar, his sons Suriya and Karthi (Rs 1 crore)

◆ Dr Mariazeena Johnson, Chancellor, Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology (Rs 50 lakh)

◆ Dr P Chinnadurai, Panimalar Group of Educational Institutions (Rs 50 lakh)

◆ Jayachandran, proprietor, Jeyachandran Textiles (Rs 25 lakh)

◆ JS Satheeshkumar, Chairman, Annapoorna Medical College and Hospitals (Rs 25 lakh)

◆ Kashiska Arumugam, co-CEO, Ekki Pumps and Viessmann Joint Venture (PPE kits worth Rs 1 crore)