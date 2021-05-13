Traffic SSI, AR sub-inspector succumb to Covid 19

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A traffic special sub-inspector and an Armed Reserve SI died of Covid in Chennai on Tuesday. K Nallasivam (56) of Mangadu, was a writer at Koyambedu traffic police station and was on home quarantine after testing positive.

On Tuesday evening, he struggled to breathe and was rushed to Omandurar Government Hospital. He was admitted at the temporary oxygen centre since there were no beds available. Around 10 pm, his family managed to arrange a bed at a private hospital in Chetpet.

However, he was declared brought dead at the hospital. Similarly, Selvan (57) of the Armed Reserve II unit in St Thomas Mount, died at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on the same night. He tested positive a week ago and was admitted to the hospital. Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal on Wednesday paid floral tributes to two police personnel attached to Villivakkam police station who succumbed to Covid-19.