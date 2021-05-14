CM Stalin, leaders extend Ramzan greetings

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin, Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly, Edappadi K Palaniswami and AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and leaders of various political parties have extended Ramzan greetings to Muslims in the State. Ramzan is being celebrated on May 14.

In his message, the Chief Minister said, “Let this celebration strengthen the universal brotherhood, a trait unique for the Tamils. I appeal to the people to celebrate this festival by adopting Covid-safety norms issued by the government. The DMK has a close relationship with the minority communities and the former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi and myself are always affectionate towards Muslims.

The DMK government will continue to be a protecting shield to the Muslim community.” Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly, Edappadi K Palaniswami and AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam, in a joint statement here recalled the teachings of Prophet Mohammed and said, “Let us take a vow to practise the teachings of the Prophet on brotherhood and to extend a helping hand to those in need. At this hour of the Corona crisis, let us all share love and compassion. Our greetings to the Muslim community.”

TNCC president KS Alagiri, MDMK general secretary Vaiko, PMK founder S Ramadoss and leaders of many political parties extended their Ramzan greetings. Meanwhile, Minister for Minorities Welfare, KS Masthan, in a statement here appealed to the Muslims to celebrate Ramzan festival from their residences.

Governor Banwarilal Purohit, in his message said, “May the noble ideals associated with Eid-ul-Fitr usher in health, peace, prosperity and harmony in our lives.”