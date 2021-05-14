HCC-KEC JV wins Rs 1,147 crore order for Chennai Metro

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Rail has awarded a Rs 1,147 crore contract for the construction of 7.95-km elevated viaduct section and nine elevated stations on corridor 4 of phase II to a joint venture between Hindustan Construction Company Ltd (HCC) and KEC International Limited (KEC).

HCC share in the joint venture is 51 per cent (i.e. Rs 585 crore). The nine elevated stations include Chennai Bypass Crossing, Ramachandra Hospital, Iyyapanthangal Bus Depot, Katupakkam, Kumanan Chavadi, Karayan Chavadi, Mullai Thottam, Poonamallee Bus Terminus and Poonamallee Bypass. The work is to be completed in 36 months.

Initially, corridor 4 was from CMBT to Light House stretch. But it has been extended till Poonamallee considering the increasing traffic congestion on Arcot Road along Virugambakkam and Valasaravakkam. It will go via Vadapalani up to Poonamallee via Porur.

The stretch will have 12 underground stations, from Light House to Meenakshi College, which is funded by Asian Development Bank (ADB) and 18 elevated stations from Meenakshi College to Poonamallee. It is funded by Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.

Recently, Chennai Metro extended corridor 4 from Poonamallee Bypass to Thirumazhisai Satellite Township. Poonamallee is also expected to be one of the five depots of Chennai Metro. A separate tender is likely to be awarded for setting up the depot. The other depots to be set up include Siruseri-Sipcot and Madhavaram. Wimco Nagar will have a depot and Koyambedu already has one.

