Pay Rs 1 lakh for harassment by cops: SHRC

CHENNAI: The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has recommended the State government to pay Rs 1 lakh each to two persons who were allegedly assaulted by police personnel in Mayiladuthurai.

On December 11, 2019, Praveenbabu went to Mayiladuthurai bus stand in his bike and stationed the vehicle near the police outpost, the petition stated. The constable in the outpost allegedly slapped him.

The petition stated that the policemen surrounded them and assaulted them, breaking their hand.

In reply, the policemen denied the allegations and said that the petitioners were riding triples and when questioned, they started using derogatory words.