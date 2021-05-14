Sub-registrars told to adhere to guideline value on land documents

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Inspector General of the State registration department has directed sub-registrars to adhere to the guideline value given in the official website while registering the land documents. The sub-registrars should not insist the land buyers to register the property for higher value just because nearby survey numbers or the sub-division in survey number has got higher land value. The circular was issued after a meeting chaired by Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P Moorthy on Monday.

Stressing that the guideline value of lands should be adhered to, the order stated that latest land assessment values prepared by district-level committees should be uploaded online without any delay. Further, when a property is spread over different survey numbers, the highest value of the survey number need not be taken for assessing the entire land value. “Such lands can be registered for different land values for respective survey numbers,” added the IG in his order while stating any such deviation in this direction would be viewed seriously.

The IG also directed the officials to ensure that the registration office premises are free from brokers and touts. “Document writers and stamp paper sellers are acting as a bridge between the department and the public. The registration staff should ensure that public are guided properly for registering the lands, without the intervention of third person.”

The circular also warned that if any staff is found to be accepting money from the public, appropriate action would be taken.