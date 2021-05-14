Women can travel for free in 6,628 TN buses

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Women can travel without paying fare in 6,628 ordinary buses including 1,400 operated by Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) in Chennai, said Transport Minister RS Raja Kannappan on Thursday.

The minister said the government will increase strength of ordinary buses depending on patronage. “Surveillance cameras will be installed in all government buses under Nirbhaya funds,” Kannappan said, adding the transport department is ready to retrofit buses to carry oxygen cylinders for providing medical assistance to Covid-19 patients. Earlier, the minister chaired meeting with top officials of the transport department.

Trains cancelled

Southern railway on Thursday announced cancellation of several trains due to poor patronage.

They are: Rameswaram - Chennai Egmore special, Kochuveli - Mysuru special, Thiruvananthapuram Central - Madurai special, and Kochuveli - Nilambur Road have been cancelled between May 15-31. Chennai Egmore - Rameswaram special, Mysuru - Kochuveli special, Madurai - Thiruvananthapuram special and Nilambur Road - Kochuveli Road specials are also cancelled from May 16 till June 1.