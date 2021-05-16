239 shops sealed, Rs 1.44 crore penalty collected by Chennai corporation's zonal enforcement teams

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Zonal enforcement teams in each of the 15 zones of Chennai corporation have collected Rs 28 lakh in fines since May 6 for violation of COVID-19 and lockdown protocols. The teams, including police personnel among others, have sealed 239 shops for severe or repeated violations.

The maximum number of shops shut for such violations so far are in Valasaravakkam zone (42). The zone also recorded the highest amount of fines with Rs 3.19 lakh collected so far. It is followed by Ambattur zone, where Rs 25 lakh has been collected.

Apart from the zonal enforcement teams, regular corporation teams at each zone have so far collected Rs 1.15 crore in fines across all the city corporation zones since April 9. The zonal teams have been doubled from 15 teams - one for each zone - that existed earlier to 30 now.

"We seal a shop mostly under two circumstances -- if it violates the specified timings they are allowed to operate in or if there are too many people inside without following social distancing norms," said a corporation revenue department official.

"In other cases, we fine the shopkeepers and issue a warning. Our aim is not to close down shops and spoil people’s businesses. But, strict actions need to be taken at this point of time," the official added.