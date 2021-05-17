4 girls orphaned as 3 end lives over affair in Chengalpattu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three people including a couple allegedly killed themselves at their houses in Chengalpattu district, leaving four girls orphaned on Saturday.

According to the police, the deceased were identified as Gopi (38), his wife Kanniammal (35) and Suresh (44) of Chengalpattu. Gopi owned a meat shop where his wife helped and the couple had a 16-year-old daughter. Suresh lived with his wife and three daughters and worked as an autorickshaw driver.

Police said Kanniammal and Suresh were in an extramarital relationship and Gopi had confronted the duo. On Saturday night, all three had ended their lives. (Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).