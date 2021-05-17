A journey in journals

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

CHENNAI: I don’t have knowledge about virology But I can have idea that it becomes malfunction of respiratory system Feeling bored listening to NDTV news People must stay at home to control menace.’

Arvind Kumar’s fingers slide across his laptop to type these words one letter at a time as he watches pandemic-related news on a popular channel. Excitedly, he shows it to his mother Radha Nandakumar, who acknowledges it with a pat on his shoulder and a thumbs-up.

Since the age of six, writing has been a constant companion and form of self-expression for this 24-year old, who has non-verbal autism. Arvind’s currently a student of Gurukulam an integrated centre for children with special needs — which was started by a group of parents of children with special needs, along with professionals, two years back. Over the years, he’s picked up many vocational, academic and physical skills. But it’s his writing that stands out.

“Arvind cannot speak or write. But, he amuses his circle of friends and family with his vocabulary and ability to articulate ideas clearly. He also happened to grow up in a conducive environment with people speaking good English around him, he was encouraged to read books as a kid and stories were also narrated to him. If he doesn’t understand a word, then he’d type it and ask for the meaning. I’m glad that all these small efforts paid off,” says Radha, founder of Gurukulam, a special educator with 25 years of experience.

It was at the end of 2019 when Arvind had his first taste of success with the launch of a journal titled A Neat Portrait featuring a compilation of his short poems and thoughts at Gurukulam’s annual fundraiser event. Available in four shades of beige, red, blue and maroon, with mandala prints on the covers, the journals turned out to be an instant hit. He has sold over 800 copies and purchased a smartphone with the money earned. “The feedback has been motivating. I feel worthy. I’m happy that the money raised is used to help other special friends with talents. I hope to write another book soon,” says Arvind.

The school prepares young adults for employment in a way that it capitalises on their skills and interest. “Arvind is the first one to showcase his talent from the school. He has also written for Gurukulam’s social media pages. Of the money raised from his journal, 40 per cent went to Arvind, 50 per cent was used to nurture another talent, 10 per cent went as an incentive to the teacher who trained the child,” explains Supriya Nair, one of the trustees of Gurukulam.

Besides all this, Arvind has completed his level 15 in HTML coding. An ardent lover of Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar, he recently started learning music. “Arvind’s sense of humour is good. so we’re trying to explore that. We’re also trying to get him to review books. He always sees the positive things in other special children so we sometimes use him for assessment of other special kids as well.

He is confident about his opinions in current affairs and does not shy away from sharing them,” asserts Supriya. Arvind’s mother requests, “Embrace and accept the children for who they are. Each child is different and we should find ways to tap their potential for it must never go unnoticed. I hope Arvind inspires others.”

