STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Three held for selling smuggled Remdesivir in Chennai

Three men were arrested by Adyar police for selling Remdesivir medicines smuggled from Bangladesh. While the authenticity of the vials are to be tested, the trio were remanded in judicial custody.

Published: 17th May 2021 04:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2021 04:14 AM   |  A+A-

A bottle containing the drug Remdesivir is held by a health worker.

A bottle containing the drug Remdesivir is held by a health worker. (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Three men were arrested by Adyar police for selling Remdesivir medicines smuggled from Bangladesh. While the authenticity of the vials are to be tested, the trio were remanded in judicial custody.
The accused were identified as Aadityan (24), from KK Nagar, Raj Kumar (27) from Parrys and Syed Amjith (38) from Thousand Lights. Police said that Aadityan and Raj Kumar own pharmacies while Syed Amjith works in a pharmacy. 

“The special team of police was monitoring sales of Remdesivir medicines on black market and came across an advertisement online which was shared through Whatsapp status and messages. Based on the message, police posing as customers nabbed the trio near Indira Nagar water tank,” said the police officer.

The trio were selling a vial of the medicine for Rs 25,000 and two vials were seized from them. The police also seized Rs 89,000 cash which they had got from selling vials. “On interrogation, the trio confessed that the vials had reached them from Bangladesh through an agent. The cover of the vial has a different name and the price tag says 3,500 Bangladeshi Taka,” said Sub-Inspector of Police Selva Kumar who led the special team.

While the trio have been arrested and remanded in judicial custody, the vials have been sent to the lab to test if they are fake. A hunt for the agent has been launched. It can be remembered that a major racket was busted by the city police few days ago after arresting six people across the State and seizing over 200 vials.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
remdesivir
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Minuscule risk of blood clots with Covishield, no clots yet with Covaxin: Expert Committee
Health workers wearing PPE wait to admit a COVID-19 patient upon his arrival at a newly constructed 500 ICU beds COVID-19 care centre at Ramlila maidan. (Photo | PTI)
India logs 2.81 lakh new Covid cases; daily tally falls below 3 lakh  in nearly 30 days
Coronavirus (Photo | AP)
Scary dimension of virus as it advances into rural India
Villagers spray disinfectant at Duggiralapadu village in Andhra Pradesh | special arrangement
Andhra village shows the way to keep COVID-19 at bay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
At around 10 pm, people started to gather around Nehru stadium with vehicles parked on the Vepery road, Chennai.
Chennai: Crowd gathers to buy Remdesivir unaware of TN govt's new order
Tuaktae now very severe cyclonic storm, to reach Gujarat coast: IMD
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp