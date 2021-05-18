STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Engineer, railway cop die as ‘faulty’ gate falls on them

According to the police, the automatic sliding gate at the furnishing division of the coach-manufacturing unit had been faulty since Monday morning.

Published: 18th May 2021 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2021 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

Policemen visiting the site where S Nargunan (inset), an engineer, and A Elakumanan, an RPF constable, were crushed | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An engineer and a railway police personnel died at the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) here on Monday evening, allegedly after a faulty 15-ft automatic steel gate fell on them. The deceased were identified as S Nargunan (55), a senior section engineer from the ICF’s civil department, and A Elakumanan (42), a constable from the Railway Protection Force (RPF).

According to the police, the automatic sliding gate at the furnishing division of the coach-manufacturing unit had been faulty since Monday morning. “A truck entered around 6.15 pm, and Elakumanan, who was posted near the gate, buzzed to close the gate. The wheels of the gate derailed from the track and it stood hinged to the pillar for a few seconds. While Nargunan and Elakumanan tried to hold the 15-ft-tall and 20-ft-wide gate and push back, it fell on them,” said a police officer.

The duo were rushed to the ICF hospital. While Nargunan was declared dead on arrival by doctors there, Elakumanan succumbed to injuries a few hours later. The ICF police have registered a case and launched an  investigation. Senior officials of the ICF unit, officers of the Railway division and Chennai city police personnel visited the spot after the incident.

