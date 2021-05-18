Go ‘Kuku’ for a cause

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: American poet and feminist Adrienne Rich once said, “We can count on so few people to go the hard way with us.” While that holds true for most of us, the pandemic has revealed that help arrives from unexpected corners and the only way to offer gratitude is to pay it forward. For Sakthi Prashanth, who recently lost his father to the virus, it’s a fundraiser campaign by a friend and an entertainment bonus from a kind stranger that’s helping him out of disease and distress. Certainly not the kind of relief he could have ever imagined.

Sakthi with his parents;

All was fine at Sakthi’s house till he tested positive for Covid-19 on April 15. Two days later, his dad followed suit. While he quarantined himself at the house, his dad was confined to the Railway guest house. It was on April 22 that things took a turn for the worse. Both needed hospitalisation when their oxygen level dropped drastically. While Sakthi found some relief at the Murugan Hospital, Kilpauk, his dad breathed his last at the Railway Hospital on May 11. Even before Sakthi could process the loss of a parent, the 24-year-old was presented with their collective medical bill of Rs 12 lakhs.

That’s where Prasanna stepped in, creating a fundraiser campaign on Milaap for his best friend’s immediate needs. “Sakthi was the first graduate from the family. His father worked in the Railways and Sakthi studied with the help of scholarships. After college, he worked for a couple of years and saved up money to get into a university in Canada to pursue Masters. He was supposed to go to Canada before December. But now, all his savings are gone. And the only source of income in his family (his father) is gone too. So, my idea was to help with at least the medical bill,” narrates Prasanna.

This timely initiative caught the attention of hundreds of well-wishers, and has already garnered Rs 5.30 lakhs of the target amount of Rs 8 lakhs. And Sakthi is absolutely overwhelmed. “When my dad passed away, Prasanna started the fundraiser on his own. I was overwhelmed by that response. I cried on seeing the support from my friends. They stood by me during this difficult period and helped me overcome the situation mentally,” he says, via text, still too weak for conversations.

Prasanna

While the fundraiser has been doing well, it’s set to get another boost from What Drives You Kuku’s Quiz For A Cause. A city-based journalist is hosting the event for the third time, forwarding the proceeds to someone in need. Last time around, it was to help auto driver Subhashini, who was on the verge of losing her house, pay the rent and her children’s school/college fee. “This was when the idea for Quiz For A Cause started. It was a distress call because of the lockdown last year. And she was a single mother. For her, we managed to raise almost Rs 70,000. This time, this (Sakthi’s fundraiser) came to me and I decided to do another edition of the quiz,” she narrates.

The journalist suggests that you donate to the fundraiser directly and send screenshots of it to join in the quiz, which is on Bollywood of the 90s. It is her way of giving back something to the people stepping up to help, she says, adding that they can always just donate and forgo the quiz if it isn’t up their alley. After all, it’s the cause that takes the cake.

For more details on the fundraiser, visit https://milaap.org/fundraisers/support-sakthi-prashanth To join the quiz on Saturday, visit Instagram page: whatdrivesyoukuku