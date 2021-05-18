STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Quarry closure applies brakes on construction

Sector enervated by supply crunch, fleeing migrant labourers

Published: 18th May 2021 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2021 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

An illegal quartz stone quarry in Sarashkana block of Mayurbhanj district

Representational picture of quarrying (Photo| EPS)

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Government construction projects are likely to be hit because of the closure of quarries in eight districts.While Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) said that their projects are yet to be impacted, as they have been getting supplies, they are keeping their fingers crossed over the impact of further restrictions like e-passes for inter-district transportation. 

Nonetheless, Builders Association of India state secretary S Rama Prabhu said the impact of supplies of blue metal and m-sand could be felt after Thursday in many sites. Owing to the non-availability of raw materials, only 25 per cent (pc) work was being carried out, Prabhu added. 

“This could further dwindle to 15pc as work will be carried out with the available stock of raw materials. The bigger worry for developers, however, is the fleeing migrant workers,” he said, adding that it would take a month or two for the construction sector in the State to stabilise itself. 

Developers worry

While supply of steel and raw materials have been normal for larger developers, CREDAI president Suresh Krishn said they are worried about the newer and stricter restrictions imposed by the State government. “We are not sure whether these will impact the  projects,” says Krishn.K Venkatesan, a railway contractor and zonal secretary of Builders Association of India, South Zone, said that State government projects have been impacted owing to a lack of building materials. In some places, cement is not available as agents procuring cement has closed down shops owing to non-availability of drivers and lorries,” he said, adding that even the government project he is working on is progressing slowly.

Closure in these districts

R Munirathnam, president of  Tamil Nadu Sand Lorry Owners Association, said that closure of quarries by collectors in Kanchipuram, Tiruvallur, Tiruvannamalai, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Ranipet, and Vellore districts hit various projects, including that of Chennai Metro rail, Housing board, harbour projects, hospital oxygen fitting works among others.A Chennai Metro Rail source confirmed that following the second wave of pandemic and shortage of material, works have been hit. It could even impact deadlines if the pandemic persists, according to sources. This comes as Chennai Metro recently awarded contracts to  Corridor-3 and Corridor-4.

