Sterling protest for justice

Kannalmozhi Kabilan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Nearly three years since the police opened fire on people protesting Sterlite Copper and claimed the lives of 13 civilians, the world is a much different place. A pandemic has had its way for more than a year now, a newly-elected government is finding its way through the chaos, Vedanta Limited has been allowed to reopen its Thoothukudi unit if only to produce oxygen that the country is desperately in need of. Yet, not much has changed for the people of Thoothukudi. Now, as it was then, justice is still far from reach; given that their demands are yet to be met. It is to draw attention to this state of affairs that Anti-Sterlite People’s Movement has called for a solidarity hunger strike — Stay-at-Home Satyagraha for Justice in Thoothukudi — in the lead up to May 22.

“We needed to draw focus on the issue that justice remains to be seen for the people of Thoothukudi. These were people who didn’t have a choice; they took up the people’s cause, no one was protesting for personal gain,” begins Fathima Babu, activist and coordinator of the Movement. While there was little they could do last year, the need to act became impertinent when Vedanta was allowed to open its oxygen plant at Thoothukudi this year, she reasons. Besides, there is much to hope from the newly elected government that put forth action against Sterlite Copper as one of its prominent poll promises.

“It (DMK) gave plenty of attention to Sterlite in its election manifesto, promising to shut it down. But, when politicians are pushed into difficult situations, we don’t know how far they will remember their promises. After all, we’ve been protesting Sterlite for 25 years now; production aarambicha pothe poraatamum aarambichiduchu. And both AIADMK and DMK have been at the helm. So, we are having to be cautious,” she reasons. Hence, the call for a solidarity protest. In the lead up to May 22, it has asked people to give up one meal or one day’s food for the people who lost their lives in the fight against the copper smelter giant and the police atrocity, and those left behind and awaiting justice. “More than the hunger strike, it is a way for us to show that people are still opposed to this corporation.

The government should not think that the people would accept Sterlite now that it has been allowed to function (in this limited capacity). There will be more such efforts but none that is against government regulations for Corona. We don’t believe in breaking the laws of the land or getting involved in any kind of violence,” she asserts. While this is a way to remind the government of the work still left to be done, it’s also a means to remember the ones lost to the fight, she says. “Avangaluku ninaivoottal, ivangaluku ninaivendhal,” she remarks.

Besides, as much as Sterlite has been allowed to open for what can be termed a ‘medical emergency’, there is no trust in the corporation that is believed to have returned to the arena with a kalla saavi. That’s why their list of demands is led by the call to close the plant permanently.

Ensure that Vedanta does not return to Thoothukudi

“That’s our ultimate demand.”

Prosecute Vedanta and its directors for fraud and violation of environmental laws

“Criminal proceedings have not been initiated against them yet. I tried; it was dismissed in the JM 3 court. Then, I went to the Madurai Bench (of the Madras High Court). But, isn’t there a huge difference between the case filed by a retired professor in some corner of the state and the one filed by the government? So, we want the government to initiate criminal proceedings. After all, it did win against Hindustan Unilever in Kodaikanal.”

Identify and take action against police persons responsible for the 2018 massacre

“There was the CBI investigation against the police firing. It should either identify the people who were involved in the firing or declare that there was no firing. But, cases have been filed only against the people. One policeman has been charged. But not for firing at people. So what are the findings about the police firing?”

Withdraw all cases against Thoothukudi residents filed to cover up the state’s collusion with Vedanta and complicity in the violence

“There are hundreds of cases against the people of Thoothukudi. All of them have to be withdrawn. The protests were for their life and livelihood.”

Ask the National Human Rights Commission to reopen the Thoothukudi enquiry, and make public its findings

“When things heated up in Thoothukudi, they took suo moto cognisance of the incident and initiated an investigation. After all that work, they declared that things had returned to normal and closed the case. What has returned to normal? Have the 15 people come back to life? Have the people decided to let Sterlite be? Or has Sterlite said it won’t smelt copper there? So, we have to force them to reopen the case.”

Direct Justice Aruna Jagadeesan committee to examine witnesses online to expedite finalisation of the enquiry into the Thoothukudi massacre

“All these years, they have focussed on physical presence for deposition. They could have done it online. We do even the smalled meetings online these days.”

In the meantime, the hunger strike is to keep the members of the fight alive, she says. “We are not going to achieve much by not eating. That way, there are lot more people with no means to food in the country. This hunger strike is not a huge concept. Aana makkal atha seyyum pothu unarvoda seiyaraan la? That’s what we want,” she surmises. The global online relay to hold Vedanta accountable began on May 12 and will conclude with the highest numbers on May 22, the anniversary of the Thoothukudi massacre.