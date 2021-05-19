Chennai corporation announces helplines for complaints related to cremations or burials

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai corporation has introduced two helpline numbers for complaints over crematoriums or burial grounds run by it in the city.

Residents may either call 044-2538 4520 or WhatsApp 94983 46900.

There is also a free ambulance service to transport bodies from hospitals to crematoriums or burial grounds which may be contacted through the number 155377, the release stated.

“Feed from the burial grounds will be streamed at the command centres and if any shortcomings are found, the officials concerned are informed and immediate action is being taken,” the release said.

The city corporation has burial grounds in 199 locations. It has 41 gasifiers and electric crematoria.