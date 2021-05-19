COVID-19: Chennai corporation begins bulk vaccination drives at private firms

Nirupama Viswanathan By

CHENNAI: Chennai corporation officials in the Perungudi zone, which houses several firms, took up bulk vaccination of those above 45 at a private firm on Wednesday. Officials said other such camps are lined up for the coming week.

At the end of the day, around 300 staff were vaccinated. The firm, Brookfield Properties, had informed eligible employees a week earlier to ensure that they are able to come to the firm for the vaccination.

"It is only now that fear has set in and firms and residential complexes are contacting us themselves without us having to approach them," said a corporation official.

The zonal health officer S Venkatraman who arranged the camp along with the monitoring officer of the zone said that residents should refrain from insisting on one or the other of the two vaccines.

"We advise residents to take whichever vaccine is available. There is no need to wait for one particular vaccine. Under these circumstances, they should get vaccinated as fast as possible," he said.

The city corporation has also begun vaccinating at residential complexes with over 30 people who are eligible for the vaccines. With requests coming in for door-to-door vaccination from those in individual houses, corporation officials said that it may not always be feasible.

"We are required to monitor those who have been vaccinated for a 30-minute period to observe Adverse Effects Following Immunisation (AEFI) which may sometimes happen for those with protein allergies. When we vaccinate at a house, they go back inside once it's done and we can't keep an eye on them," said a corporation medical official.

"That is why we undertake bulk vaccination in firms and residential complexes where we seat them for half an hour and check for allergies," the official added.

Companies or residential associations looking to have similar vaccination drives on their premises may fill up the form at https://forms.gle/Bb5VGvRxUXuvmEvi8 or contact zonal authorities.