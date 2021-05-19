Painting a prince’s life in pictures

Anushree Madhavan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Replicating an acclaimed artist’s work is a feat in itself. So when Prince With a Paintbrush: The Story of Raja Ravi Varma came illustrator Rayika Sen’s way, there was joy and disbelief. “I didn’t exactly have to replicate his work, thank God! But rather highlight aspects of it and thread it together with the narrative. The idea of working with the artwork of a great artist is obviously an intimidating one. However, my editor convinced me that I had to illustrate using my style and visual language,”she says.

“Would my doodle-like bright illustrations fit in the same page as Ravi Varma’s exquisite realistic style?” was one of the questions that kept her nervously excited. But after understanding that this book was meant to introduce children to a great Indian artist, she realised that her work would act as a bridge. And when you have a great storyteller like Shobha Tharoor Srinivasan, the job becomes easy, says Rayika.

“You can almost hear Shobha ma’am narrate the story like a yesteryear storyteller to eager children on a lazy summer’s day. Her writing style is so fluid that it allows the visuals to follow suit,” she shares. After creating a reference imageboard of India/Kerala in the 1800s, Sen encountered her biggest challenge to find pictures, as there weren’t any existing photographs of a young Ravi Varma or his childhood days. “A lot of those images were created using his paintings as a reference to imagine what they would have looked like and what they (Ravi Varma and his family) might have worn etc.

For example, I used the painting ‘Here Comes Papa’ to imagine a child/baby version of Ravi Varma and his siblings the hairstyle from it for the wedding spread. Luckily for me though, the yesteryear architecture is still very well-preserved, especially the palaces, so I could remain true to the backgrounds for the images,” she details. Sen’s previous works, for over a decade, include a lot of doodles and illustrations of deities. Has she been inspired by Ravi Varma’s style? “I always felt that some of the usual representations (of deities) felt very intimidating to the children.

They did not seem very familiar and approachable. I wanted to showcase their sweet side and highlight the fact that someone we worship could also be our friend. It helped kids to connect with them better. In order to create those images, even back then, I had to research these deities, their instruments and how they were described in Indian mythology, and while doing that research, it was always Ravi Varma’s images that would come up! It was then that I realised that my mission may have been similar to Ravi Varma’s. His gods and goddesses were not just unapproachable celestial bodies, but ones that could be in our homes – with whom we could communicate and worship,” she points out.

The book also takes you into the world of an eight-year-old girl. She is training to be an artist and notices a lot of similarities with Ravi Varma himself ! For example, both Ravi Varma and she drew on the walls. Illustrating this was Sen’s favourite. This project was different from her previous assignments. What often started with a blank canvas, now had all the materials in the form of stories and paintings, and she had to highlight both.

“Especially in the pages that had his artwork, I had to restrain myself from illustrating too much which is tough for a serial doodler like me. So for those pages, I picked out details from the paintings so that it almost became like a game for the child to identify the images I’ve doodled on the sides in the original paintings. I essentially want e d readers to spend some time looking at the paintings and not just f l ip throug h them,” she says.

On the bookshelf