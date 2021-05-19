Rooted in rhythm

Roshne Balasubramanian By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Developing a rhythm unique to him and his soul, tapping on experiences to diligently learn lessons, and constantly finding creative ways to serve the sounds of percussion instruments, music producer Kumaran Sivamani, has, in the last five years, carved a niche for himself in the music space. However, the niche is ever-evolving, tells the creative, who was recently a part of AR Rahman’s (ARR) 99 Songs rooftop jam. “I’ve been a producer for ARR for five years now.

The terrace jam, part of 99 Songs’ promotion was one of the many wonderful experiences I’ve had while working with him. I didn’t know about the jam or the shoot until the previous night. But when I heard the track he had produced a combination of songs old and new I was thrilled and immediately packed my drums. I reached the set by 3 am and we started shooting in the wee hours. It was a great jam,” recalls Kumaran, who is also the son of iconic percussionist ‘Drums’ Sivamani.

“Though jamming sessions are part of a musician’s life, this terrace jam was a one-of-a-kind experience for me,” he adds. Earlier last year, Kumaran had released his debut single, Teasing Me, a song composed to suit the Valentine mood in February. With catchy beats and rhythmic finger snaps, the single also featured vocalist Simona Gilber and rapper AGabus.

“Since then, several other music pieces have also been simmering. A few other singles and other collaborative projects too are underway. I am also partly focusing on creating songs and albums in Tamizh,” shares the producer who has worked on movies like 2.0, Petta, Mersal and Pelé: Birth of a Legend (which marked his first internation a louting a a percussionist). From being a rhythm producer and stepping into producing full songs and background scores, Kumaran’s growth has taken an organic route and the 20-something-old says he prefers pacing it slow and learning in the process of making.

Amid the pandemic, Kumaran too, like several other artistes, found himself in an extraordinary situation one where interactive and stimulating meets and live shows which breathed life into the creation process ceased, albeit temporarily. Sharing his experiences, he says, “Initially, I considered it as a good break. However, soon, I began missing live shows. Being a producer, my work in the studio still went on. But the lives of several musicians, drummers and bands came to a standstill and that saddened me.

Eventually, they all kicked the ground and sprung back with several (virtual) live performances and that opened a wonderful space for talent to flourish. I found several artistes through such spaces and have even embarked on new collaborations. On the flip side, the loss of playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam came as a shocker and took time for a lot of us to accept. I had known him from my childhood, so it was a tough time for me and many, including Rahman sir,” he shares. This realisation of the fragility of life and the severity of the pandemic then urged Kumaran to reflect and give time and space for himself. “I took to cooking during the pandemic.

I stepped into the kitchen after eight years and explored a side of me that had remained untapped. I donned the chef ’s hat and I have been learning on the go. It’s added a new flavour to my life!” enthuses Kumran, who now has a new moniker – Chef K. “Once, while in school, when I had to prepare biryani, I borrowed the recipe from my Economics teacher. The taste of it lingered for a very long time. When the lockdown struck, I first took baby steps by preparing dal and rice. Soon, when I decided to take the leap and prepare biryani after years, I decided to get the recipe from the same teacher.

Amid the lockdown, I rang her up and she was understandably shocked. I introduced myself to her the student from the 2008 batch who had borrowed her recipe. She then readily shared the recipe; I prepared the biryani for Easter and sent it to some of my friends and now, they have become a fan of my cooking,” he says. For Kumaran, who came under the tutelage of his father very early in life, it was only natural to develop a deep love for rhythm. “I was hardly nine years old when I took my father as my guru and that’s the equation we share of a guru and shishya. If I have to talk to him, I will not call him directly. I will first call his PA, check if dad is free and then connect.

We share a beautiful relationship as father and son and discuss different subjects. But since our lives revolve around music, that takes centre stage. We talk about my projects, he listens to them, my works and gives inputs. I am fortunate to have that kind of guidance,” he opens up. As a child, questions about Jadhi, time frequencies, musical rhythm and patterns used to dot Kumaran’s journey whenever he travelled with his father, he says. “After a few moments of silence, he used to start talking to me about jadhis and what not. Now in hindsight, I know it’s always helped me better myself,” he shares. Recently, with traditional percussion instruments like the parai gaining importance and its practitioners finding a space in the mainstream, Kumaran discusses its importance.

“Mersal was my first film as a music producer and while recording for it with several traditional percussions including the parai, I made sure they were heard. These rooted instruments always bring out instant joy and make people dance because of how they resonate with the rhythm of one’s heartbeat. While the beats of these instruments have always existed in the music space traditional and otherwise, the importance it is receiving now is amazing.

It will help traditional artistes thrive. Santhosh Narayanan is doing amazing work by incorporating it in the most nuanced manner and I take inspiration from him. And working with Rahman sir, a person filled with rhythm, makes the journey further interesting. There is always scope to learn, create better and produce magic in the studio. The importance of these instruments should be further amplified and brought to the fore. To be a part of the music space during such a time is something I will cherish,” he shares. Kumaran is currently working on a series of singles, a song with Delhi-based rapper Nuclea.

Visit Instagram page @ kumaransivamaniofficial