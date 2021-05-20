Attendants allowed in hospitals only for critically-ill Covid patients

KV Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Government hospitals in the city have stopped allowing attendants into Covid-19 wards since Tuesday. The move comes after multiple news reports highlighting how the attendants could be super spreaders of the virus.

However, after appeals from family members of Covid patients, hospitals since Wednesday have only been allowing attendants of critically-ill patients including those on oxygen support and persons with disability.

While on one hand, this reduces the risk of the spread of the virus, attendants are worried if their kin will get proper care due to shortage of staff in Covid wards.

“On Tuesday, around 8 pm, all the attendants were suddenly asked to go out. I was very worried because my father is on oxygen support and I was helping him drink water, eat food and was taking him to the washroom. When they suddenly asked us to go, we were wondering who will take care of them as there were only two nurses for a lot of patients,” said one of the attendants at Kilpauk Medical College.

However, attendants of critically-ill patients are being allowed once again since the morning of Wednesday. “Even for normal patients, the staff is very less and the case in most of the government hospitals is similar. Patients’ health must not get worse because of improper care,” said R Balaji, another attendant. Dr E Theranirajan, Dean of Madras Medical College and Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital also said that they have stopped allowing all attendants into the Covid ward since Tuesday.

Government Omandurar Multi Super Speciality Hospital was earlier issuing Covid ward passes to the attendants who can visit their family for an hour. Most were bringing lunch from home. However, some continued to violate the norms and stay for longer hours. According to the Dean, Dr R Jayanthi, they are also now issuing passes only to a few needy patients.

Citing the Tamil Nadu Public Health Act, 1939, in his order on May 15, the Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine Dr TS Selvavinayagam said visitors and attendants are not allowed to meet Covid patients admitted in isolation wards of hospitals as there is a risk of them becoming super spreaders. However, the hospitals had not been adhering to the norms. Some attendants even used to go back to their homes (possibly carrying the virus and spreading it) to other members of their family and cook meals for Covid patients.