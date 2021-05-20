Chennai Corporation officials begin bulk Covid vaccination drives at private firms

Nirupama Viswanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city corporation officials at the Perungudi zone, which houses several firms, on Wednesday took up bulk vaccination of those above 45 years of age at a private firm. Officials said that other such camps are lined up for the coming week. At the end of the day, around 300 staff were vaccinated. The firm, Brookfield Properties, had informed eligible employees a week earlier to ensure that they are able to come to the firm for the vaccination.

“Now, people are contacting us more often for vaccination. It is only now that the fear has set in and firms and residential complexes are contacting us themselves,” said a corporation official. Zonal health officer S Venkatraman who arranged the camp along with the monitoring officer said that residents should refrain from insisting on one or the other of the two vaccines.

“We advise residents to take whichever vaccine is available. There is no need to wait for one particular vaccine. Under these circumstances, they should get vaccinated as fast as possible,” he said. The corporation has also begun vaccinating at residential complexes with over 30 people who are eligible. With requests coming in for door-to-door vaccination from those in individual houses, corporation officials said that it may not always be feasible.

“We are required to monitor those who have been vaccinated for a 30-minute period to observe Adverse Effects Following Immunisation (AEFI) which may sometimes happen for those with protein allergies. When we vaccinate at a house, they will go back inside once it’s done and we can’t keep an eye on them,” said a corporation medical official.

Companies or residential associations looking to have similar vaccination drives in their premises may fill up form through https://forms.gle/Bb5VGvRxUXuvmEvi8 or contact zonal authorities.