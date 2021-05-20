STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
E-registration: Details still unclear on inter-district travel

Govt yet to release a list of documents that people can upload on e-registration portal for emergency travel

Published: 20th May 2021 06:02 AM

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A lack of clarity on which documents to submit for e-registration to travel between districts has caused much confusion among people. .

Inter-district travel has been restricted since May 17 owing to the pandemic. But, the government made exceptions for medical emergencies, elderly care, death, and post-death rituals. People in need of such travels were told to register on https://eregister.tnega.org by furnishing ‘documents’. 

The government, however, has not released a comprehensive list of these documents that people can upload for registration. Also, there is no clarity on which cases that travellers can choose under ‘medical emergency’ section.

The portal also does not indicate documents other than death certificates or certificates issued by VAO for travel for attending cremation/funerals. People said that getting these two documents is a time-consuming process.

One lakh registrations
Over one lakh people have registered for travelling during lockdown every day since May 17. This includes over 20,000 persons who enter the State from other states and foreign countries. Officials at the Commissionerate of e-Governance, Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency, which is tasked with the maintenance of the e-registration portal, said the issue was being looked into.

Official response
 “The objective of the lockdown is to restrict people’s travel as much as possible to contain the Covid 19 transmission,” said a senior official from Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency.  He added that a copy of the medical report given by a doctor at a hospital or a report by VAO (in case the person died at home) or death certificate issued by a local body is needed. Nevertheless, those who don’t have these documents can submit any other medical documents of the deceased.

For elderly persons 
Elderly persons and their companions can travel by submitting a copy of any government-authorised identity proof. “Soon a list of documents needed for elderly transportation will be included in the portal. In case the applicant can’t produce any document, a self-attested affidavit by the traveller will also be accepted,” explained the official. Asked which documents were submitted by people who registered for emergency travel so far, officials were tight-lipped 

What we know so far

Below are some of the documents officials say can be uploaded. A total of 4.55 lakh people have used the service from May 16 till 9 am on Wednesday

Death-related travel
Death certificate

  • VAO certificate
  • Medical report given at hospital
  • Hospital admission report
  • Any other medical report that suggest illness to the person

Travel for elderly care

Any age-related documents

  • Pension book Any medical reports issued in the past
  • Self-affidavit of the traveller about the purpose of visit

Medical emergency
Prescription report given by a doctor | Any medical reports issued in the past

