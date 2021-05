By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Appealing to NGOs to join hands with the State government in its fight against Covid, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday said a committee of IAS officers would be formed for coordinating the services of NGOs, and a war room would be set up to extend proper assistance to the needy.

Addressing NGO representatives, the CM hailed their role in containing the Corona infection and said if they join hands with the government, the State could come out of this crisis very soon.